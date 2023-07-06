Universities must protect minority students – Welby

Universities should have their funding cut if they fail to protect students from minority backgrounds, the Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested.

The Most Rev Justin Welby made the comments amid a series of free speech rows on campuses.

He said there is no right not to be offended, but “everyone has the right not to be abused”.

Speaking at a Board of Deputies of British Jews event at the Bevis Marks synagogue in central London, he said he is in favour of a “carrot and stick” approach in protecting minorities.

The archbishop said there should be “serious consequences” for the funding, authority and recognition of universities which fail to protect students from minority backgrounds.

Vice-chancellors should be rewarded when they protect students, he added.

Mr Welby said: “No-one is entitled not to be offended – but everyone has the right not to be abused.”

He also reiterated his personal commitment to tackling antisemitism, telling the event the Church “unquestionably has a disgusting, shameful and horrendous history with the Jewish people in the early Middle Ages”.

He went on: “I’ve always said that antisemitism is the root of all racism and the absolute foundation of all racism in our societies.

“If it’s permissible to hate Jews, it’s permissible to hate all others who are different to ourselves.”

In recent years, ministers have criticised universities for failing to do more to stop students “no-platforming” controversial speakers.

Earlier this year, students at the University of Oxford tried to block Professor Kathleen Stock addressing its debating society because of her views on transgender people.

She stepped down from her role as a philosophy professor at the University of Sussex in 2021 following a backlash from students opposed to her views on transgender rights.

Powers to prevent speakers being “cancelled” by universities are set to become law in the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act which would allow universities to be sued for infringing on speakers rights.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our newly passed Freedom of Speech Act will make sure that universities promote free speech and that those who have their free speech rights unlawfully restricted on campus can seek redress.

“There is nothing in this legislation which gives anyone the right to harass, intimidate or spread hate speech.”