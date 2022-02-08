Universities must put shoulder to wheel to help poorer students, says regulator

Universities should “put their shoulder to the wheel” to help pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds achieve good exam results and catch up with their peers, the universities regulator says.

John Blake, director for fair access and participation at the Office for Students, will say that universities should not simply seek to attract poorer students on to courses as part of their access programmes, only to subsequently fail to support them.

Addressing representatives of colleges and universities on Tuesday, he is expected to say that poorer students cannot be used to “polish the laurels” of universities, and need more support from institutions as they complete their degrees.

Institutions also need to do more to help close the attainment gap between poorer pupils and their peers.

He is expected to say that universities and colleges have a “moral duty to put their shoulder to the wheel” when it comes to improving their local community.

“Improving attainment in our schools is an essential part of that work,” he will say.

He is expected to tell the Office for Students event that the attainment gap between poorer pupils and their peers opens up “almost as soon as they are born”, and that universities need to commit to improving outcomes for pupils in early years education.

Mr Blake will also highlight the need for disadvantaged undergraduates to be given more support during their degree programmes.

“I have heard more often than I would like that students feel their providers fell over themselves to bring them into higher education, but interest in their needs trailed off the moment they were through the door,” Mr Blake will say.

He is expected to add that OfS data shows these are not “isolated experiences”, with students from poorer backgrounds often having overcome “significant obstacles to get to university”.

“It cannot be right that those students’ entry to higher education is used to polish the laurels of providers who are consistently and persistently not delivering on the quality of teaching and support those same students need to thrive in higher education, and succeed after graduation,” he will say.

Mr Blake is expected to argue that university access schemes need to be evaluated to measure their impact, while access must be seen as part of the Office for Students’ work on quality and standards.

He will also argue that there is no “trade off between access and quality” and that if universities believe “regulation of quality” justifies reducing access to those from “families and communities with less experience of higher education or who have travelled less common, often more demanding routes to reach them, they should be ashamed of themselves”.

“They should also be under no illusion that every power the OfS has, including removing providers’ access to higher fees, will be deployed to ensure providers abide by their responsibility to improve access, participation and quality,” he will say.

Leora Cruddas, chief executive of the Confederation of School Trusts, said: “It is fundamentally important that higher education providers work with the schools sector to improve outcomes for young people and create strong pathways into higher education.”

She added: “Many universities are developing their ‘civic university agreements’.

“Likewise, CST believes that school trusts are civic structures. There is strong synergy between the civic work of universities and that of school trusts.

“This is an important moment for universities to build strong relationships with the trust sector and embed these in their civic university agreements to ensure wider social value.”

Ed Vainker, co-founder of Reach Academy Feltham and chief executive of the Reach Foundation, said: “Raising the attainment of young people early in life is essential for improving their chances of accessing and succeeding in higher education.

“We are already working closely with universities to share knowledge and expertise in a joined-up, strategic way, and I am delighted to see that the OfS is pushing for more to be done.”

Government figures showed that a record high of one in five disadvantaged students were accepted on to university courses in 2021.

In January, data from Ucas’ 2021 cycle figures shows that 20.9% of pupils eligible for free school meals (FSM) were accepted on to a university or college course last year, compared with 13% in 2012, while a “record” proportion of students from the most disadvantaged areas entered higher education last year.

Higher and Further Education minister Michelle Donelan said: “It is a well-worn truth that opportunity has its roots in the early stages of education – which is why to truly champion widening access universities must work with schools and help ensure that disadvantaged pupils are not left behind their peers.

“Real social mobility is about more than just getting disadvantaged students through the door – it’s about supporting them with high-quality courses which guide them towards a skilled career and successful future.

“That’s why last year I asked universities to reboot their access plans to work more closely with schools to boost attainments, to cut drop-out rates and to boost progression into high-paid, high-skilled jobs”.