Powered By Pixels
07 September 2023

University closes part of student union building because of concrete risk

By The Newsroom
07 September 2023

The University of Stirling has closed parts of the student union building due to potentially dangerous concrete.

A spokesperson described the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on campus as “limited” and said it was a “precautionary measure”.

Structural engineers are working on site to address the issue.

Raac was used in public buildings from the 1950s until the 1990s. The university was established in 1967.

RAAC was used in the construction of public sector buildings between the 1950s and mid-1990s – including in very limited areas of our campus

A spokesperson for the University of Stirling said: “The university has temporarily restricted access to localised areas of campus following the updated guidance on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

“Raac was used in the construction of public sector buildings between the 1950s and mid-1990s – including in very limited areas of our campus.

“The safety of our community is paramount, and we have taken this action as a precautionary measure while we work with specialists, including on-site structural engineers, to carry out further investigations where necessary.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Spain footballer Jenni Hermoso files legal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss

world news

It’s a September scorcher – with ‘hottest day’ still to come

news

Soldier accused of terror offences escapes from Wandsworth prison

news