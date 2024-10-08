University of Oxford to ‘reaffirm importance of free speech’ with termly event

The University of Oxford will “reaffirm the importance” of free speech through a termly event offering students a diverse range of voices, its leader has said.

Professor Irene Tracey, vice-chancellor of the university, said freedom of speech is “the lifeblood” of the institution and it upholds the right for everyone to “openly express” their views and opinions within the limits of the law.

The university has launched a new “Sheldonian Series” of events, which are due to start next month, where students and staff will be able to hear from scholars and voices from a range of fields, Prof Tracey has announced.

In May last year, protests were staged outside an Oxford Union talk by Professor Kathleen Stock over her views on gender identity.

The row saw a group of Oxford academics sign a letter supporting the right of transgender students to speak out against Prof Stock days before the event.

As a university, we must nurture and celebrate our differences, confident that those who try to divide us into same-looking and same-thinking tribes, whether by selfish design or accidental algorithm, will ultimately fail

In her annual oration to the university, Prof Tracey said: “Freedom of speech is the lifeblood of our university and we uphold the right for everyone to openly express their views and opinions with respect and courtesy, within the limits of the law.

“Discrimination of any kind – whether based on race, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, or any other characteristic – has no place, and is not tolerated, at Oxford, as I have said time and time again.”

Announcing the series of termly events to be held in the Sheldonian Theatre, Prof Tracey said: “It is clear we need to reaffirm the importance of free and inclusive speech, diversity of thought and vibrant exchange of ideas.”

The first event in November will explore democracy just weeks after the US presidential election, she said.

In her speech on Tuesday afternoon, Prof Tracey added that difference – of origin, religion, political orientation, sexual orientation, or of ideas or ways of expressing them – is “increasingly seen as a threat”.

She said: “As a university, we must nurture and celebrate our differences, confident that those who try to divide us into same-looking and same-thinking tribes, whether by selfish design or accidental algorithm, will ultimately fail.

“Let us all dare to be different, to do things differently, and to bring forward the day that the world remembers the beauty of the kaleidoscope of humanity.”

In her speech as the new academic year gets under way, the vice-chancellor said the demand for student welfare and support “remains high”.

Prof Tracey said more than 12% of students have been seen by the university’s counselling service – and anxiety is the “largest presenting issue”.

The vice-chancellor said the university’s sexual harassment and violence support service has expanded to ensure students receive timely support, and a “whole-university” approach to consent education is underway.

“Sexual harassment and violence in any form is never acceptable and we must build a ‘consent culture’ at Oxford,” Prof Tracey said.