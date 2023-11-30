University prepares students for AI future in creative sectors with new course

A university has introduced a new course to prepare and equip students for a future driven by artificial intelligence (AI) in the creative industries.

The AI_Labs course at BIMM University has been designed to understand the profound impact AI is having on reshaping the creative industries, such as in music and film, and prepare for it in order to harness its power and stay at the forefront of innovation.

It comes after the end of the actors’ strike in which US union Sag-Aftra was engaged in a “very serious fight” with Hollywood studios over protections against the threat of artificial intelligence “up until the very end” of its 118-day walkout.

Similarly, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike was resolved in September after months of disputes with the threat of artificial intelligence at the forefront of concerns.

The new university course will cover areas such as AI in music composition, AI in film and media, AI-driven artistic performances, and interplay between human creativity and AI.

David Jones-Owen, chief executive and vice chancellor of BIMM University, said: “Our mission is clear, we want to comprehensively understand the profound impact AI is having on the creative industries and, by extension, our academic institution.

“It is imperative that our students and lecturers are well-prepared for the AI-driven future and that our university’s operational strategies are optimised to embrace this transformative wave.

“On a wider scale, for the UK to stay at the forefront of the creative industries globally our future artists and industry professionals need to be properly equipped.”

Warren Barkley, who led AI teams at Amazon and Microsoft before his role at Google, will be joining the university as a visiting professor.

“The synergy between AI and the creative industries is undeniable,” he said.

“From enhancing music composition to revolutionising visual arts, the application of machine learning to creative industries opens a new world for artists of all types.

“I am honoured to be part of BIMM University’s visionary approach in preparing the next generation of creatives to harness the power of AI while preserving the authenticity of their art.”