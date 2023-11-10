10 November 2023

US air force’s new nuclear stealth bomber takes first test flight

By The Newsroom
10 November 2023

The B-21 Raider has taken its first test flight – moving the futuristic warplane closer to becoming the US’s next nuclear weapons stealth bomber.

The Raider flew in Palmdale, California, where it has been under testing and development by Northrop Grumman, on Friday.

The US air force is planning to build 100 of the warplanes, which have a flying wing shape much like their predecessor the B-2 Spirit but will incorporate advanced materials, propulsion and stealth technology to make them more survivable in a future conflict.

The plane is planned to be produced in variants with and without pilots.

“The B-21 Raider is in flight testing,” air force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said.

Such testing is a critical step in the campaign to provide “survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and strategic attacks against the United States, allies, and partners,” Ms Stefanek said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

World’s first entire eye transplant performed on man who suffered electric shock

world news

Clamour for Sunak to sack Braverman after snubbing No 10 over article sign-off

news

Charles' long-standing charity the Prince's Trust to be re-branded King's Trust

news