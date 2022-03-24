US Capitol riot committee sets contempt vote for two former Trump aides
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former president Donald Trump.
The committee will meet on Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Mr Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications.
The committee subpoenaed Mr Navarro for his testimony in early February, seeking to question the Trump ally who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Though Mr Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration this month denied claims from him and another onetime Trump aide, former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Mr Scavino was subpoenaed last September.
Mr Navarro and a lawyer for Mr Scavino did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
