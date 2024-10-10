US citizen pleads guilty to dangerous driving which left nurse unable to walk

A US citizen who fled the UK after a car crash which left a mental health nurse unable to walk has pleaded guilty following his extradition.

Issac Calderon appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted causing serious injury by driving a Honda Accord dangerously on July 31 last year.

Elizabeth Donowho, from Malvern, Worcestershire, suffered multiple fractures in the collision, including both ankles, her sternum and her right hand which she said meant she was unable to walk for six weeks after the crash.

Calderon, who was 22 at the time of the incident, left on a commercial flight to Texas on November 25 ahead of his scheduled hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court, which was meant to go ahead in December.

The defendant was arrested in July, almost a year after the incident, before he appeared in court in Texas and was extradited to the UK.

Calderon, who stood in the dock wearing a light-coloured shirt and tie, is due to appear at Worcester Crown Court on November 7 for sentencing and has been remanded in custody until then.

Kate Leonard, specialist prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service’s extradition unit, said: “We worked closely with the US authorities to ensure our extradition request was progressed expeditiously through the American courts.”

In a short statement following the guilty plea, Radd Seiger, a spokesman for Ms Donowho, said: “Today’s hearing in court represents a historic moment.

“We all know that the American government is highly reluctant to extradite their own nationals when they are accused of crimes abroad.

“Once again, we have had to move heaven and earth to make that happen and frankly it is a minor miracle to see the defendant back in our jurisdiction.

“Elizabeth is pleased that the defendant pleaded guilty at the hearing.

“That said, the defendant is entitled to a fair sentencing hearing at Worcester Crown Court, which he will get.”