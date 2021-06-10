US firefighters rescue man stuck inside vineyard fan

Man Trapped In Fan
Man Trapped In Fan (AP)
By The Newsroom
16:45pm, Thu 10 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

US firefighters have rescued a man who was trapped for two days inside a large fan at a California vineyard.

The man was discovered on Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan.

Man Trapped In Fan (AP)

“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said.

“After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery.

Man Trapped In Fan (AP)

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.

Sign up to our newsletter

US

Digital

AP