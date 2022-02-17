US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments.

Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

It was built in 1922 and is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art.

“There’s so much history, so much wonder here,” club member Rebecca Robinson told WDIV-TV.

Firefighters battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Greg Kampe, men’s basketball coach at Oakland University, told The Detroit News: “It’s hard to talk when you’re crying.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire officials said the clubhouse was one of the largest wooden structures in Michigan.

The club opened in 1916 and has hosted many major golf events, including the 2008 PGA Championship won by Padraig Harrington.

In 2004, Team Europe, led by Bernhard Langer, defeated Team USA, led by Hal Sutton, in the Ryder Cup. Tiger Woods played for the Americans.

“Our thoughts are with our friends at Oakland Hills. We will support the club wherever possible in this rebuilding process,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer at the United States Golf Association.

The club has two golf courses designed by Donald Ross. The South Course reopened last summer following a multimillion-dollar restoration, with a goal to bring major championships back to Oakland Hills.

The club will host the US Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.