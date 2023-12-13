US man who left UK after nurse injured in crash reportedly now in Texas

A US citizen who left the UK after a car crash that left a mental health nurse unable to walk has reportedly been tracked down at his family home in Texas.

Issac Calderon was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on December 1, charged with causing Elizabeth Donowho, 56, serious injury by dangerous driving in a collision in July.

The 22-year-old, who is wanted by West Mercia Police, is now back living with his parents in his hometown of Humble, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Ms Donowho, from Malvern, Worcestershire, told Sky News she felt “pleased that Mr Calderon has been found” and wants him to “face our justice system as soon as possible”.

She previously told the PA news agency she had “suffered multiple fractures” during the collision, including to her sternum, right hand and both ankles.

I'm obviously pleased that Mr Calderon has been found. However I am confused as to why I am learning this news from the media rather than the authorities

Calderon, who Ms Donowho said was described as a “flight risk” by police, was able to leave the UK on a commercial flight on November 25 and return to Houston, Texas.

West Mercia Police told Ms Donowho that Calderon had been carrying out work “associated with the secret service” and working on matters “that might come under the Official Secrets Act” before the crash on the A4103 near Shucknall in Herefordshire on July 31.

At his home in Humble, Calderon’s father, Manuel, confirmed his son is living there and claimed the incident has been “blown out of proportion”, Sky News reported.

Mr Calderon reportedly said his son had been in the UK on a work visa and had recently been employed in a warehouse, although he could not remember the company’s name.

According to Sky News, he said he paid for his son to fly home because he was “struggling to support himself”, and so he could seek further medical treatment following the collision.

Mr Calderon also reportedly said his son is part of the American National Guard and serves “a few weeks a year”.

He said his son would not be able to discuss the case further as he is seeking legal advice and claimed they had not heard from US or UK authorities recently.

Ms Donowho, who previously said she has been unable to work since the crash, told Sky News: “I feel sick.

“I’m obviously pleased that Mr Calderon has been found. However I am confused as to why I am learning this news from the media rather than the authorities.

“All I want is for him to face our justice system as soon as possible and an explanation as to how he was able to leave in the first place.”

On Monday, West Mercia Police said they were engaging with Calderon’s solicitor to “inform him of the warrant and the need for him to return to the UK”.

“We have also prepared appropriate paperwork should we need to request extradition, to ensure that the case can be heard in court,” a spokesperson added.

Ms Donowho previously said she was told “the extradition process” had begun and the PA news agency understands there are no issues surrounding diplomatic immunity.

She said police had cited the case of Anne Sacoolas when explaining that Calderon was a flight risk – a US citizen who was able to leave the UK after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf following a road crash that killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

The Hereford Times said Calderon’s occupation was given as an American soldier during December’s court hearing.

Calderon has been described as a “private citizen” by the US embassy and police said he had been in the UK on a work visa.

It is understood police were not advised of any intention Calderon had of leaving the UK.

Ms Donowho previously told PA: “It was just a normal evening driving home from work.

“I had no warning really that there was going to be an incident – the first thing I knew was a big silver object hurtling towards me, I couldn’t identify it as a car.

“It turned out that the side of the car was coming towards me and there was nothing I could do to avoid it, I just had to brace myself for the impact and the inevitable.”

Calderon was interviewed on August 15 by officers, 15 days after the initial crash, as he required immediate hospital treatment.

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.