US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tracks down some Irn-Bru – and likes it

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has managed to get her hands on Scotland’s other national drink.

Irn-Bru has met with her approval, with the New York Representative saying the orange soft drink reminded her of Kola Champagne – another “soda” popular in Latin America.

The Democrat arrived at the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday as part of a US congressional delegation.

Posting on Instagram earlier, she said she wanted to try Irn-Bru while in Scotland

She later tweeted: “I finally got a hold of some Irn-Bru.”

Later, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a photo of herself and Ms Ocasio-Cortez posing with a can.

She wrote: “Amidst all the serious business at #Cop26 today, I’m pleased to also report that @AOC now has a supply of Irn-Bru.”

Early on Wednesday, in response to a question on whether she has sampled the bright orange, fizzy drink, she posted: “I am trying to get my hands on some!

“So far it’s been non-stop work with no real independent time so I am hoping for a window to find some.

“The schedule has us leave early and get back late.

“Where do I find it?? Do y’all have bodegas here?”

The congresswoman is keen to try some Irn Bru (AOC/Instagram/PA)

Responding to another question, she repeated her wish to try Irn-Bru and said she also wants to “touch Harris tweed and see a castle”.

She said the delegation’s schedule is “jammed” but she hopes to have a “few hours in the next few days for us to actually see this beautiful place”.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez later posted an Instagram video of her drinking her first can of Irn-Bru in a “moment of truth”.

She said: “Oh my God, love it, love it.

“This tastes just like Kola Champagne.”

She added in a comment: “I was so shocked at having something in Glasgow that tasted like home.

“However Irn-Bru is also very unique on its own.

“It’s got pizzaz. I like it!”

On Tuesday, the congresswoman spoke at a press conference at the climate summit and also attended an event on gender and the climate crisis at which the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, made a speech.

A spokesman for Irn-Bru said: “It’s phenomenal that Scotland’s ginger nectar has made such a splash with delegates from across the globe.”