US politicians approve £12bn aid for Israel but link it to government cuts

The US House of Representatives approved 14.5 billion US dollars (£12 billion) in military aid for Israel on Thursday.

The move was a muscular US response to the war with Hamas but also a partisan approach by new Speaker Mike Johnson that poses a direct challenge to Democrats and President Joe Biden.

In a departure from norms, Mr Johnson’s package required that the emergency aid be offset with cuts in government spending elsewhere.

That tack established the new House GOP’s conservative leadership, but it also turned what would typically be a bipartisan vote into one dividing Democrats and Republicans.

Mr Biden has said he would veto the bill, which was approved on a largely party-line vote.

Mr Johnson said the Republican package would provide Israel with the assistance needed to defend itself, free hostages held by Hamas and eradicate the militant Palestinian group, accomplishing “all of this while we also work to ensure responsible spending and reduce the size of the federal government”.

Democrats said that approach would only delay help for Israel. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has warned that the “stunningly unserious” bill has no chances in the Senate.

The first substantial legislative effort in Congress to support Israel in the war falls far short of Mr Biden’s request for nearly 106 billion dollars (£86.9 billion) that would also back Ukraine as it fights Russia, along with US efforts to counter China and address security at the border with Mexico.

It is also Mr Johnson’s first big test as House speaker as the Republican majority tries to get back to work after the month of turmoil since ousting Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Mr Johnson has said he will turn next to aid for Ukraine along with US border security, preferring to address Mr Biden’s requests separately as GOP lawmakers increasingly oppose aiding Kyiv.

The White House’s veto warning said Mr Johnson’s approach “fails to meet the urgency of the moment” and would set a dangerous precedent by requiring emergency funds to come from cuts elsewhere.

While the amount for Israel in the House bill is similar to what Mr Biden sought, the White House said the Republican plan’s failure to include humanitarian assistance for Gaza is a “grave mistake” as the crisis deepens.

Mr Biden on Wednesday called for a pause in the war to allow for relief efforts.

It was unclear before voting on Thursday how many Democrats would join with Republicans. The White House had been directly appealing to lawmakers, particularly calling Jewish Democrats, urging them to reject the bill.