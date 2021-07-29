US Senate votes to start work on Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal

The US Senate has voted to start work on a nearly 1 trillion dollar (£720 billion) national infrastructure package (Susan Walsh/AP)
By The Newsroom
4:10am, Thu 29 Jul 2021
The US Senate has voted to start work on a nearly 1 trillion dollar (£720 billion) national infrastructure package.

The vote came together quickly on Wednesday night after President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on the key part of the White House agenda.

But it was unclear if enough senators will eventually support final passage, with the process ahead expected to take days.

This deal signals to the world that our democracy can function

AP