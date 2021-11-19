19 November 2021

US teenager Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

19 November 2021

US teenager Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defence in the deadly shootings in Wisconsin that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

The jury came back with its verdict after close to three-and-a-half days of deliberation.

Rittenhouse, 18, could have been handed life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle in Kenosha.

The shootings took place during a night of protests over police violence against black people in the tumultuous summer of 2020.

Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot. The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white.

