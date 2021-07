US to begin evacuation of Afghans who helped US military

The Biden administration is set to begin evacuations of Afghans who aided the US military effort in the nearly 20-year war during the last week of July, according to a senior administration official.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly, said on Wednesday that Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for US residency.

President Joe Biden has faced pressure from senators to come up with a plan to help evacuate Afghan military helpers ahead of next month’s US military withdrawal.

The White House began briefing politicians on the outlines of their plans last month.

The evacuation planning could potentially affect tens of thousands of Afghans.

Several thousand who worked for the US — plus their family members — are already in the application pipeline for special immigrant visas.

The Biden administration has also been working on identifying a third country or US territory that could host Afghans while their visa applications are processed.

The administration is considering using State Department-chartered commercial aircraft, not military aircraft, according to a second administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

But if at some stage the State Department requests military aircraft, the US military would be ready to assist, the official said.

Tracey Jacobson, a three-time chief of mission in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kosovo, is leading the State Department Coordination Unit that will deliver on the president’s commitment under Operation Allies Refuge.

That unit also includes representatives from the Defence and Homeland Security departments.

Russ Travers, deputy Homeland Security adviser and former head of the National Counterterrorism Centre, is coordinating the interagency policy process on Operation Allies Refuge, officials said.

Separately, the White House announced that Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the White House homeland security adviser, would lead a US delegation to a security conference in Uzbekistan this week to discuss Afghanistan’s security issues with leaders from the Central Five — Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia — and other regional players.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and Zalmay Khalilzad, US special envoy on Afghanistan reconciliation, are also expected to take part in the conference.

Mr Biden announced last week that the US military operation in Afghanistan will end on August 31.