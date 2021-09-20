US to lift ban on vaccinated UK travellers – reports
15:05pm, Mon 20 Sep 2021
Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to enter the US from November, according to reports.
US President Joe Biden will reportedly announce on Monday that he will lift the 18-month blanket ban on all travellers from the UK and EU introduced at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
A UK Government source said they were still awaiting final details from Washington but “it looks like good news”.
UK aviation sources were also anticipating a positive announcement.