Vaccine hesitancy in black adults in Britain halves – ONS

The proportion of black or black British adults reporting hesitancy over coronavirus vaccines has halved in roughly a month, official figures show.

Overall positive vaccine sentiment among the British population has risen to 94% in March from 78% in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Six per cent of 17,200 respondents reported vaccine hesitancy between February 17 to March 14 – down from 9% of respondents during the previous data collection period.

About a fifth (22%) of black or black British adults reported hesitancy – half the 44% who reported hesitancy previously between January 13 and February 7.

This was the highest level in all ethnic groups, with 13% of adults in the Asian or Asian British group reporting hesitancy and 12% of those with mixed ethnicity.

Coronavirus graphic (PA Graphics)

The ONS defined hesitancy as adults who have refused a vaccine, say they would be unlikely to get a vaccine when offered, and those who responded “neither likely nor unlikely”, “don’t know” or “prefer not to say” when asked.

Levels of hesitancy in younger adults and parents with a dependent child under five years old also fell.

One in eight adults aged 16-29 reported vaccine hesitancy in the latest data period – down from 17% between January 13 and February 7.

Eleven per cent of parents with a dependent child younger than five years old reported hesitancy, compared with 16% in the previous data period.

Some 12% of adults in the most deprived areas of England reported hesitancy, compared with 3% of adults in the country’s least deprived areas, the ONS said.

This was a drop from 16% and 7% respectively from the previous data period.

Tim Vizard, from the ONS Public Policy Analysis division, said: “Over the past few months, we have seen attitudes across most of the population becoming more positive towards Covid-19 vaccination.

“However, there is still hesitancy among some groups, including young people, black or black British, and those living in the most deprived areas”