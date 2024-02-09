Van Gogh self-portrait to go on display in Wales

A self-portrait by one of the world’s most famous artists is to go on display in Wales for the first time.

Vincent van Gogh’s 1887 Portrait Of The Artist will go on display at the National Museum Cardiff next month.

The impressionist painted 35 self-portraits before his death at the age of 37, making him one of the most recognisable faces in Western art.

The work, which is normally housed at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, will go on display until January 2025.

It is part of a reciprocal loan with France, with La Parisienne by Renoir – also known as The Blue Lady – making its way across the Channel.

The loan agreement closes the Welsh Government’s Year Of Wales In France, which was launched to create ties between the two countries in trade, culture and sport.

The Van Gogh painting will be on display as part of a new exhibition, Art Of The Selfie, which explores if self-portrait is the original selfie.

Joining Van Gogh will be a selection of artists from the national collection of Wales, including Rembrandt, Brenda Chamberlain, Francis Bacon, Bedwyr Williams and Anya Paintsil.

Dr Kath Davies, director of collections and research at the Cardiff museum, said she was delighted to welcome Van Gogh’s self-portrait to Wales.

“I am sure visitors to the museum will enjoy seeing this work by one of the world’s best-known painters displayed alongside paintings by artists from our collection here in Wales,” she said.

Dawn Bowden, the deputy Welsh minister for culture and sport, described it as a fitting way to close the Year Of Wales In France.

She said: “I cannot wait to be one of Amgueddfa Cymru’s (National Museum Wales’) many visitors who gets to explore the history of the selfie in this wonderful collection.”