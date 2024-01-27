Vapes ‘could be limited to four flavours as ministers mull restrictions’

Vapes could be limited to just four flavours as ministers consider ways to stop children getting addicted to nicotine.

Rishi Sunak has repeatedly voiced concerns about the marketing and design of e-cigarettes, with colourful packaging and sweeteners which appeal to young people.

Ministers could restrict flavours to ones like tobacco, mint, menthol and fruit, but want more time to mull the risk of putting adult smokers off from switching to vapes, the Times reported.

The Prime Minister is said to be minded that sweeter flavours such as “candyfloss” are being used to hook children.

On Monday, the Government is expected to set out its response to a consultation on how to protect children as data suggests one in five has now tried vaping despite it being illegal for under-18s.

New legislation to allow for tighter restrictions was promised in the King’s Speech last year.

A decision on flavours will be put off until later in the year but a ban on disposable vapes will be proposed under existing environmental legislation in the meanwhile, according the Times.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “The health advice on vaping is clear: vaping can play a role in helping adult smokers to quit, but if you don’t smoke, don’t vape – and children should never vape.

“We have consulted on measures to reduce the appeal and availability of vapes to children. We will set out further details in due course.”