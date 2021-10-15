‘Very distressing’ scene as MP Sir David Amess stabbed in constituency surgery

A man has been arrested after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed several times during a “very distressing” incident at a constituency surgery in Essex.

It is not yet known how seriously the 69-year-old, who has been an MP since 1983, has been injured.

Police said they were not looking for any other suspects, and praised members of the public for their response after the incident at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

A spokesman for Sir David’s office in Westminster said: “The incident has happened. I don’t know what the incident is.

“We are still waiting.”

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea (@LeeJordo1/PA) (PA Media)

The incident comes five years after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered as she arrived to host a surgery in her Batley and Spen constituency in June 2016.

Her widower, Brendan Cox, tweeted: “Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”

Witness Anthony Finch described seeing someone being taken out of the building and put into the back of a police car.

He told LBC: “At that point obviously we knew something serious had happened.

“Within five minutes we’d been informed by someone who was actually in the building what had happened, and apparently he (Sir David Amess) had been stabbed quite a few times.”

He added: “It’s very odd and it’s very distressing, that’s for sure.”

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time.

“Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life…”

Former prime minister David Cameron tweeted: “Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.”