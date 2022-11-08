Veteran, 97, reunited with military vehicle she drove in Second World War

A 97-year-old war veteran was left “emotional” after being reunited with a military vehicle she drove during the Second World War to mark Armistice Day.

Care home resident Joan Johnson was surprised by the team at Care UK’s Liberham Lodge, Leatherhead, when she found her Bedford 3-ton army truck – which she drove at just 18 years old in 1943 – parked outside on Sunday.

The visit formed part of the home’s week-long Armistice Day remembrance activities as residents have been able to handle different war-related memorabilia such as uniforms, helmets and ration packs ahead of Armistice Day on Friday.

“I felt emotional seeing the vehicle again,” Ms Johnson said.

“It made me realise my life has been quite eventful.

“I felt very proud that I was able to help with the war effort with my driving.”

Ms Johnson, now a grandmother of five, was 17 when she joined the Women’s Land Army and transferred to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service as a driver at 18.

She spent six months at her first posting in Scotland before passing her tests and being posted to Camberley driving centre where she learned to drive different vehicles including dodge trucks, jeeps and motorbikes.

During the war Ms Johnson served as a convoy driver, where she would wake up at 6am to transport vehicles to the coast and return in a lorry the same evening with fellow servicewomen.

She left the army after three years of service at the end of 1946 to pursue a career at the Home Office as a personal assistant, later settling with her husband, Army captain Johnny, and having two children.

“We wanted to do something special to mark this year’s Armistice Day at Liberham Lodge, and to remember those who have served in the armed forces, including Joan,” deputy manager at Liberham Lodge Natasha Webster said.

“We were delighted to be able to surprise Joan with her military vehicle, which brought back many memories.

“Her face lit up when she saw the vehicle close up, and fellow residents were astounded by the knowledge she had of its mechanics.

“It was fantastic to hear Joan’s stories and hear the memories of residents growing up in wartime Britain and serving their country.”