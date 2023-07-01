Victim named in West London canal murder

A teenager who died after being found in a canal with stab wounds has been named by police.

Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, was found in the water by Ladbroke Grove in West London on Sunday.

He was pulled from the canal but, despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday concluded he died from his stab injuries.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the Metropolitan Police said they are able to name Victor as the victim.

We are continuing to provide Victor’s family with support during this traumatic time and our thoughts remain with them

His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers, the force said.

Three boys aged 14, 15 and 17 were arrested on Friday and remain in police custody.

Police have renewed appeals for information and witnesses to the killing, which is understood to have happened on the Grand Union towpath under Scrubs Lane.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation and said: “We are continuing to provide Victor’s family with support during this traumatic time and our thoughts remain with them.

Did you see a fight or hear anything that may assist with the investigation?

“We made three arrests as part of our investigation into Victor’s murder.

“However I still need to hear from anyone who has information about what happened last Sunday.

“Were you in the area of the Grand Union Canal towpath near the Scrubs Lane bridge, or travelling on Scrubs Lane, between 5.15pm and 6.15pm?

“Did you see a fight or hear anything that may assist with the investigation?

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, please review your footage and contact us or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“My team will be in the vicinity of Scrubs Lane tomorrow, Sunday July 2, as part of a proactive appeal for information.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD5828/25June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on the above number.