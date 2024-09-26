Victoria and Albert Museum to redevelop South Asia gallery after funding support

The Victoria and Albert Museum is to display a rare ceiling from India for the first time for more than 70 years when it redevelops its South Asia gallery over the next few years.

The project will see the central London museum create a new gallery which reinterprets its expansive and varied collection of South Asian art and design after receiving support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Opening in spring 2028, it will be accompanied by a wide-ranging activity programme on and off site, as well as online.

The gallery will be built around a new narrative exploring South Asian artistic production in the different diverse cultures and its influence around the world.

The space will be divided across three time periods – early and medieval South Asia from around 3000 BC to 1500 AD, early modern from around 1500 AD to 1800 AD and modern from about 1800 AD to the present.

Around 50,000 objects dating from 3000 BC to the present day are currently within the museum’s collection including decorative arts and manuscripts relating to court cultures, a body of textiles and dress, and an extensive range of paintings.

South Asian sculpture and architectural pieces, arms and armour and Indo-European furniture are also among the items.

The redevelopment of the collection is set to explore the “colonial history of the V&A’s South Asian collection and the complex history of collecting South Asian art in the UK”, the museum has said.

Among the rare items to go on display as part of the renovation will be the newly restored Kochi Ceiling, a painted and carved 19th century wooden temple ceiling from south India that will be conserved, reconstructed and suspended at height.

The ceiling, which has been in storage for more than 70 years and was last on display in 1955, features fine sculpted panels which depict Hindu deities and stories from the Ramayana.

A contemporary artist or designer will be commissioned to create a series of new panels to fill gaps in the original ceiling, bringing together historic and contemporary art, the museum has said.

Director of the V&A, Tristram Hunt, said: “We’re delighted to have the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund to transform our historic South Asia gallery, which houses one of the oldest collections at the V&A.

“The collection is one of the most significant of its kind in the Western world and we’re enormously grateful for this grant that will help create a world-leading gallery of South Asian art and design and engage with a new generation of British, global and diasporic communities.”

Stuart McLeod, director of London & South at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “We are delighted to give our initial support to the V&A to re-present and reinterpret their incredibly important collection of South Asian art and design.

“One of the things that stood out for us was their commitment to consultation and co-working to develop a gallery which reflects the diverse histories and cultures of South Asia.

“We look forward to working with the team to progress their plans to apply for a full grant at a later date.”

Development funding of £250,000 has been awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help the V&A progress their plans to apply for a full National Lottery grant of £4m at a later date.