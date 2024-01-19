19 January 2024

Video: Wave pool breaks the ice after lake freezes overnight

By The Newsroom
19 January 2024

An inland surfing venue in Bristol has released mesmerising footage showing waves breaking up the ice which formed in extreme conditions at their facility.

Snow and ice have featured prominently over the past week as sub zero temperatures saw schools close and weather warnings issued across the UK.

The Wave surfing lake in Bristol was one of those affected, seeing its water freeze overnight – low temperatures had already seen the weekend’s sessions cancelled.

The venue was uniquely equipped however to break up the surface ice with ease on Friday morning, with staff using the waves to do the job.

The result was not only an effective ice destruction method, but also a mesmerising video as the waves steadily broke through the frozen water.

To find out more about The Wave, visit www.thewave.com.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Princess of Wales to remain in hospital for 14 days after undergoing abdominal surgery

news

Five-week-old baby died after neck was ‘snapped’ during days of abuse, jury told

news

‘Oldest dog ever’ title suspended amid review into claim

world news