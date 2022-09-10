Viewing times for Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh confirmed

Mourners will be able to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh from 5pm on Monday September 12, officials have confirmed.

A queuing system will be in place with security checks and restrictions on mobile phones will apply.

Photography and recording is strictly prohibited.

Members of the public who wish to pay their respects have been warned they face long waits due to the anticipated demand.

Officials say weather conditions may be challenging and standing for a number of hours should be expected.

The Queen’s cortege is expected to arrive into the Palace of Holyroodhouse at the foot of the Royal Mile in the city at around 4pm on Sunday and will lie at rest in the throne room.

The Queen’s coffin will rest in the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (David Cheskin/PA) (PA Archive)

There will then be a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ cathedral.

In addition to the official party, The King’s Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) and the Guard of Honour will flank the cortege.

Senior members of the Royal Family including the King, will hold continuous vigils from 7.20pm on Monday known as the Vigil of Princes.

The events are set to be “truly historic” according to Lord Lieutenant of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge.

He said: “The news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing has been met with great sadness around the world and has been greeted with an outpouring of emotion that reflects how highly regarded she was at home and abroad.

“I’m preparing to warmly welcome King Charles and royal family members and of course to express deepest sympathy on behalf of the city.

“The next few days will be truly historic for Edinburgh, with tens of thousands of people descending to pay their respects and millions more across the world tuning into the broadcast coverage.

“I believe Scotland can take real pride that Her Majesty cherished her time here and now the eyes of the world will be upon the Capital as we unite in national mourning and herald our new King.

“This is a time for our communities to stand together and for people to reflect on our shared history.

“The outpouring of grief from citizens and visitors is touching and demonstrates the special relationship the city shared with the Queen.

“Edinburgh’s Books of Condolence have been opened online, at Central Library and across the city for citizens and visitors to pay their respects.”

Leader of City of Edinburgh Council, Cammy Day, said he was “proud” the Scottish capital will play such a significant part in the ceremonial events over the coming days.