Vincent Jackson, former Buccaneers and Chargers player, found dead in hotel room aged 38
Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead in a hotel by police.
The 38-year-old former pro bowler for the Buccaneers and Chargers was found in his room by a housekeeper at the Homewood Suites hotel in Brandon, Florida, where he had been staying since January 11.
Jackson's family had filed a missing persons report on February 11 and police found him the next day, but he was found dead in his hotel room three days later.
“We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said in a statement.
“Vincent was a consummate professional who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field.
“Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation.”