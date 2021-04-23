Wales manager and former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend and a second woman

Ryan Giggs File Photo
Ryan Giggs File Photo (PA Wire)
By UK Newsroom
16:38pm, Fri 23 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Wales manager Giggs, 47, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to PR worker Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November.

He faces an additional charge of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s during the same alleged incident.

Sign up to our newsletter

Football

Ryan Giggs

Assaults

Wales

Manchester United

Today’s News Chain