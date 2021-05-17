Wales moves to alert level two as indoor hospitality reopens

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes in Wales can offer indoor service from Monday for the first time since December as coronavirus restrictions are eased and the country moves into alert level two.

Up to six people from up to six households, not including children under 11, are able to book and sit at a table with each other.

Entertainment venues like cinemas and theatres are also able to reopen and can sell food and drink as long as it is consumed in a seated area for watching a performance.

Monday’s changes also see all tourist accommodation being able reopen as well as indoor visitor attractions, including museums and galleries, while up to 30 people will also be able to take part in organised indoor events and up to 50 people in organised outdoor events.

Further easements planned for Monday, including allowing small events to go ahead, have been held back due to concerns about the Indian variant of Covid-19.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he could give them the green light to go ahead as early as this week if scientific advice is that the variant poses no additional risk.

Scientists believe the Indian variant may be more transmissible than the UK variant first detected in Kent last year, and may be linked to India’s second wave.

International travel will be allowed across the UK from Monday under a traffic light system, but the Welsh Government’s concerns about reimporting the virus meant it is advising people not to travel abroad during 2021.

Changes to the Covid-19 restrictions in Wales from Monday include:

– Indoor hospitality can reopen with six people from up to six households, not including children under 11, able to book

– All holiday accommodation can reopen

– Entertainment venues, including cinemas, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor-play centres and areas, casinos, amusement arcades, and theatres can reopen

– Cinemas, theatres concert halls and sports grounds can sell food and drink as long as it is consumed in a seated area for watching the performance

– Indoor visitor attractions, including museums and galleries, can reopen

– Up to 30 people can take part in organised indoor activities and up to 50 people in organised outdoor activities. This includes wedding receptions and wakes

– International travel will resume with a traffic light system aligned with England and Scotland. People living in Wales will be able to travel to a small number of foreign destinations without the need to quarantine on their return. Mandatory quarantine for countries not on the green list remains in place.