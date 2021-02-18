Wallaby bounces around Australian hospital in flying visit

A wallaby is seen on CCTV entering Hamilton Base Hospital's emergency department in Australia
By The Newsroom
10:13am, Thu 18 Feb 2021
A curious wallaby surprised a medical worker when it went on a flying tour of an Australian hospital on Australia Day.

The meandering marsupial was caught on camera bouncing into Hamilton Base Hospital’s emergency department in Victoria, navigating the building’s automatic doors with ease.

It proceeded to hop past a medical worker before conducting a brief inspection of the facilities for a minute or two.

With everything appearing to be in order, the wallaby left via the automatic doors and made its way back to the wild.

