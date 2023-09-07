Wandsworth prison performance rated ‘serious concern’ before escape

Wandsworth prison’s performance was rated as a “serious concern” and watchdogs had issued a string of warnings about the jail in the past year before a former soldier accused of terrorism escaped undetected.

The category B reception and resettlement men’s prison, which opened in 1851, is one of only nine jails out of 119 in England and Wales whose performance has been called into question recently.

Governor Katie Price presides over the Victorian jail, which holds around 1,600 defendants appearing at London courts and offenders due to be released in five wings.

The chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor warned staff shortages are “the source of many problems” at HMP Wandsworth.

While it is “concerning when anybody escapes from prison” and they are “now very rare”, the nature of the allegations levelled at Daniel Abed Khalife made this case “extremely concerning”, he added.

The 21-year-old is believed to have escaped by strapping himself onto the bottom of a delivery van after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Taylor said it “should be standard practice” for vehicles entering and leaving the prison to be checked and a prisoner has to earn a “certain level of trust” in order to be allowed to work in a kitchen.

Prisons have two sets of gates to go through to access what is known as the “sterile” area for vehicles entering or leaving.

Inmates are not allowed in those areas and there are “strict rules” on which gates can be opened and both sets of gates cannot be opened at the same time.

Standard security measures would include CCTV surveillance footage being fed back to a control room, but also mirrors on a roller to run underneath and on top of vehicles.

Mr Taylor said: “Something obviously went wrong in terms of security, and that will come out over time.

“But the issue that we are particularly concerned about is there are too many prisoners in Wandsworth for the amount of staff who are there. And that ultimately is the source of many of the problems in the jail.”

In the Annual Prison Performance Ratings for 2022/23, published in July, Wandsworth was among nine rated as a “serious concern”.

Its overall performance score, based on a range of measures including security, rehabilitation and training and expressed as a proportion of 100%, was 46.4% – one of the lowest out of all 119 prisons.

Wandsworth was handed the same “serious concern” rating in 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Both Mr Taylor and the prison’s Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) raised concerns about staffing levels, among other issues, in reports published last year.

In July 2022, Mr Taylor warned how the prison did not have enough body-worn cameras for every staff member on duty and highlighted how there had recently been several changes in leadership.

Inspectors described “very poor” living conditions with “piles of litter” and said levels of violence had risen since previous inspections.

The IMB said a “staffing crisis” and “crumbling” Victorian buildings were “at the heart” of the prison’s problems.

Significant staffing problems are adversely affecting the delivery of a consistent regime

In findings published in September 2022 the body, made up of volunteers tasked by ministers to scrutinise conditions in custody, highlighted the “negative impact” of staff shortages and “wholly inadequate physical conditions”.

The IMB said: “Significant staffing problems are adversely affecting the delivery of a consistent regime.”

Although “technically fully staffed”, more than 30% of staff are “non-operational on a regular basis, for a number of reasons”, sometimes rising to more than 40%, according to the findings.

The “recruitment, training and retention” of skilled and well-motivated staff is “essential” amid a rise in “volatile young prisoners” and “alarming” levels of violence but the board said it was “very concerned that this is not happening”.

Tim Aikens, chairman of the prison’s IMB, said at the time: “The board is once again expressing its concern about conditions in HMP Wandsworth, whose Victorian buildings are long overdue significant investment.

“With depleted staff numbers, degrading living conditions and high levels of mental health need, the increasing level of violence is both unsurprising and deeply worrying.”