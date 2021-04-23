Warm and sunny conditions to persist through the weekend
Most of the UK will be able to enjoy a warm and sunny weekend, the Met Office has said.
Much of the nation can expect to bask in daytime temperatures in the mid-to-late teens on Friday, however the north-eastern coast of Scotland will struggle to get out of single digits.
The warm conditions will then give way to a chilly evening, before the mercury picks back up again on Saturday, though the Met Office said it would remain cooler in the east of England.
The dry and sunny conditions are expected to persist on Sunday, but forecasters said England’s east may have a little more cloud cover.
Conditions should remain fine in the south heading into early next week but will likely turn more unsettled elsewhere with rain and showers spreading south-east.
The warm break comes after the UK shivered through the coldest start to April since 2013.
The Met Office said mean temperatures were 2-4C cooler than average for the time of year between April 1 and April 18.