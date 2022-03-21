‘Warped, twisted and violent’ terrorist assassinated veteran MP, court told

A veteran Conservative MP was “assassinated” by a “committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist”, who stabbed him to death in an apparent attempt to avenge the bombing of Syria, a court heard.

Sir David Amess was fatally attacked by Ali Harbi Ali, who tricked his way into a face-to-face meeting with the 69-year-old Southend West MP before sending a message to friends and family claiming the attack was “revenge … in the name of Allah”.

Father-of-five Sir David suffered 21 stab wounds to his face, torso, left arm and right thigh, and had injuries to both hands consistent with defensive injuries when he was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 2021.

Ali, 26, is accused of the “cold and calculated murder”, and carrying out reconnaissance over several years on targets including the Communities and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

Ali Harbi Ali in the dock at the Old Bailey in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Tom Little QC, opening the case at the Old Bailey on Monday afternoon, told jurors: “This is a case involving a cold and calculated murder, a murder carried out in a place of worship.

“A murder carried out because of a warped and twisted and violent ideology.

“It was a murder carried out by that young man (Ali) who for many years had been planning just such an attack and who was, and is, a committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist.”

He added: “This was nothing less than an assassination for terrorist purposes.

“It is a crime to which, we say, he has no defence.”

Sir David Amess was stabbed to death last October (Chris McAndrew/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Little said the attack was “no spur-of-the-moment decision”, and said he bought the knife used to attack Sir David five years earlier.

The prosecutor said: “He had for a number of years been determined to carry out an act of domestic terrorism.

“To that end, from at least May 2019 he researched and planned potential attacks on members of Parliament and the Houses of Parliament.”

The court heard that Ali had lied when he emailed to request an appointment with Sir David, claiming he was moving into the area.

Mr Little told jurors that Ali appeared “relaxed and chatty” as he walked over to Sir David just before he “brutally” stabbed him shortly after midday.

During the meeting, the defendant’s mobile made a sound, Ali said “sorry”, then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Sir David in a “vicious and frenzied attack”, Mr Little said.

Meanwhile, Ali waved around a bloody carving knife with a 12-inch blade and said: “I killed him, I killed him.”

The defendant declared: “I want him dead. I want every Parliament Minister (sic) who signed up for the bombing of Syria, who agreed to the Iraqi war to die.”

The defendant, who said he was self-radicalised, was then heard on the phone saying: “I’ve done it because of Syria. I’ve done it because of the innocent people. I’ve done it because of the bombing. He deserved to die.”

During a confrontation, Ali refused to drop his knife saying: “I want to be shot.”

He added: “I’m going to die. I want to die, I want to be a hero.”

Mr Little said two plain clothes officers, Pc Scott James and Pc Ryan Curtis, arrived on the scene armed only with a baton and incapacitant spray, and “bravely decided” to enter the building after hearing of Sir David’s injuries.

A section of bodyworn camera footage showed the police officers in a short, tense confrontation with the armed Ali.

One of the officers could be heard yelling: “Drop that knife.”

Ali, seen in the aisle of the church, was then told: “It’s only going to go one way, please drop that knife.”

The police officers then managed to pin Ali to the floor and arrested him.

Ali showed no emotion in the dock as the brief clip was played.

Ali, of Kentish Town in north London, appeared in the dock wearing a black robe and black-rimmed glasses.

He denies murder and one count of preparing acts of terrorism.

The trial continues.