Watch today's London weather report, Monday, September 18th

This morning in London, we can anticipate scattered showers with a consistent temperature of around 21°C. The afternoon promises similar conditions with a slightly decreased temperature of around 20°C.
Shifting our focus to tomorrow morning, Londoners can expect a slight cooling down from today, with the mercury showing around 19°C and a cloudy sky. The afternoon will follow the trend with an overcast day and slightly cooler conditions, with temperatures reaching around 18°C.
Looking beyond to the upcoming days, the general trend hints at consistent rain with maximum temperatures wavering in the ballpark of 22°C down to 17°C. While it's always advisable to keep an umbrella handy, dare we say it's time to dust off those rain boots as well.
