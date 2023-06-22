Water thrown onto slow marching Just Stop Oil protesters
Water appeared to be thrown from a balcony onto Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters slow marching on a London road.
Footage captured six JSO demonstrators clad in orange Hi-Vis vests walking slowly up Rochester Road, Camden, north London, on Thursday morning.
They held signs that said “For my family”, “New Oil = Murder” and “I won’t die quietly”.
Lengthy beeping could be heard from vehicles stuck behind the slow marchers.
I hate causing disruption, but my conscience says I have to put myself in harm’s way by marching in the street
Protesters were sprayed with water, which was thrown on them from above.
Footage panned to a man shouting and swearing at the marchers from his balcony.
The campaign group said: “At around 8am, 24 Just Stop Oil supporters, in four groups, began marching on key roads in Camden, Battersea, Wandsworth and Borough.
“At 8:10 a frustrated resident threw a bucket of water over a ‘mini-march’ of six people on Rochester Road in Camden.”
Ru Kenyon, a teacher from London who was marching on Thursday, said: “I hate causing disruption, but my conscience says I have to put myself in harm’s way by marching in the street, in the same way those demanding change have done for hundreds of years.”
Paul Bleach, a gardener and fulltime carer from Portsmouth, who was also on the streets on Thursday, said: “We are marching in the road because sadly all other forms of dissent are ignored.”
