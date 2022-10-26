Waterstones Book of the Year shortlist unveiled

An impressive piece of historical fiction, hit graphic novel Heartstopper and the true story of an Auschwitz escapee are among the 10 books vying for the title of Waterstones Book of the Year 2022.

The accolade, which was first presented in 2012, is awarded annually to a book published in the previous 12 months and is voted for by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.

This year’s shortlist includes The Marriage Portrait, a historical novel set in Renaissance Italy by previous winner Maggie O’Farrell.

The 50-year-old Northern Irish author scooped Book of the Year for Hamnet in 2020.

Also on the line-up is Bonnie Garmus’s debut novel Lessons In Chemistry, an uplifting and heartbreaking love letter to science, as well as RF Kuang’s Babel – a blend of fantasy, alternative history and dark academia.

Meanwhile, the shortlist also features an impressive range of non-fiction, from nature writing to art and history to cookery.

Jonathan Freedland’s The Escape Artist follows the extraordinary true story Rudolf Vrba’s escape from Auschwitz and his subsequent battle to alert the world to its horrors.

Also shortlisted is Thomas Halliday’s Otherlands, which takes readers on a journey back through the ages of the Earth, while The Story Of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel overturns the reader’s sense of art history.

The Golden Mole by Katherine Rundell features a very personal collection of the lives of some of the world’s most enchanting creatures, with illustrations by Talya Baldwin.

The non-fiction line-up concludes with Jeremy Lee’s Cooking – a collection of recipes from the celebrated chef, featuring simple dishes crafted with the finest ingredients.

The selection also incudes the first graphic novel to make it onto a Book of the Year shortlist, Heartstopper Volume 1.

The graphic novel by Alice Oseman became a Netflix sensation earlier this year after it was adapted into a series for the streaming giant.

Concluding the list is Skandar And The Unicorn Thief, a debut children’s novel from AF Steadman, steeped in fantastical settings, with magic and a captivating mystery.

Speaking about this year’s shortlist, Waterstones chief operating officer Kate Skipper said: “Our booksellers have nominated a phenomenal shortlist for this year’s Waterstones Book of the Year, capturing the essence of an exceptional year of publishing.

“It’s a selection remarkable for its depth, full of books that in turn enrapture, divert and entertain the reader.

“Our booksellers have championed these titles throughout the year, putting them into the hands of readers across the country.

“I can’t wait to see which one will be crowned the winner.”

The winner of Waterstones Book of the Year for 2022 will be chosen by a Waterstones panel and announced on December 1.

Last year, the prize was won by Sir Paul McCartney for his book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present.

Sir Paul’s book traces his life from boyhood to the present day and his six-decade long career through the lyrics to 154 celebrated songs, providing a unique insight into the songwriter’s life.