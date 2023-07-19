19 July 2023

Weather in Birmingham, Wednesday July 19

By AI Newsroom
19 July 2023

Today will start cool with scattered showers and a minimum temperature of 12°C. As the morning progresses, the temperature will begin to rise, getting up to 18°C. The afternoon will follow a similar trend, shifting from scattered showers to cloudy with sunny spells as the temperature rises to a maximum of 20°C.

Tomorrow morning will be cooler compared to this morning, with a minimum temperature of 10°C and the potential for scattered showers. As the day progresses, the temperature will gradually increase to a warm 18°C by the afternoon. However, the chance of scattered showers will persist throughout the day. Tomorrow's maximum temperature will be 19°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be a combination of scattered showers and cloudy with sunny spells. We can expect a steady range of temperature, with minimum temperatures around 9°C and maximum temperatures hovering around 19°C.

