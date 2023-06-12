Weather outlook for Glasgow, Monday June 12
By AI Newsroom
As the day progresses, the afternoon will bring light rain showers, with top temperatures reaching around 26°C.
Tomorrow morning, patchy rain is possible, with a minimum of 11.3°C, and an average of 18.2°C. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a maximum of 25.4°C. Throughout the day, will be a mix of cloud and sunshine.
In the coming days, the conditions will generally be sunny, with maximum temperatures hovering around 23.8°C, and a minimum of 10.2°C. The average temperature will be around 17.2°C. While the sky will remain mostly clear, there may be occasional cloudy periods with some sunny spells.
