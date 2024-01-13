Weather warnings for Scotland’s north as ice and snow could bring disruption

Much of Britain can look forward to a mild Saturday before wintry weather brings potential disruption to the north of Scotland on Sunday, forecasters said.

The Met Office says the weekend will begin cloudy and cool across much of England and Wales with some occasional breaks of sun, while showers are forecast for Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings of snow and ice are then in place for much of the north of Scotland from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.

The warning spans Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles.

All parts of Scotland north of these areas are likely to be affected, with temperatures as low as minus 4C expected.

The Met Office warned travel disruption is possible with some roads and railways affected, and longer journey times by road, bus and train are likely.

It also warned of icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths, and said there is a small chance that power cuts will occur.

Mobile phone services may also be affected, and snow-covered roads may lead to stranded vehicles.

The south will remain cloudy on Sunday, with forecasters expecting some outbreaks of rain.

Elsewhere will be colder with sunny spells and wintry showers, mostly along the coasts and in Scotland.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland early next week.

The warning comes into force on Monday at 3am and runs until 11.59pm on Monday.

Northern areas could see more significant snowfall on Tuesday, while there is a small chance of snow in the south on Wednesday.