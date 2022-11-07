Weather warnings in place as UK braced for rain and strong winds

Disruption is expected after the Met Office issued weather warnings across swathes of the UK for wind and rain on Monday night.

Rain and strong winds are expected across parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and south-west England between 6pm and midnight, the weather service forecasts.

It anticipates a “short period of very strong winds” with guest of 50-60 mph, perhaps hitting as high as 70mph in coastal areas.

The Met Office says a “short period of very heavy rain and squally winds” are “likely to cause some disruption, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport considered likely”.

It says bus and train services will “probably” be affected with journey times taking longer, warning that spray and temporary flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also possible – and there is a chance of hail and lightning in a few places, it added.

The Environment Agency issued five flood warnings on Monday for Alfriston, Barcombe Mills and Hellingly and Horsebridge, in East Sussex and for Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury, West Sussex, on the River Adur.

It warns Whitwell, Wroxall, Langbridge and Alverstone on the river Eastern Yar in the Isle of Wight are at risk of flooding.

A second yellow warning for rain was issued from 3pm until midnight for south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The areas expected to be affected are Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.

Alexander Burkill, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Two warnings have been issued, one for a rain across parts of south-west Scotland due to totals building up later today.

“The second warning covers southwest England, much of Wales and parts of Northern Ireland.

“This is due to a squally band of rain that will bring very strong winds and intense rainfall.

“Rates of 20mm in an hour are possible with gusts of 50 to 60mph, perhaps 70mph in exposed spots.

“The band should move through fairly quickly but some impacts are still likely during the first part of the night due to the intense rain and winds.”