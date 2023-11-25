25 November 2023

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot an estimated £5m after no-one wins top prize

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5 million after no-one scooped Saturday’s top prize.

No-one matched the six main numbers for the jackpot, but two players got five numbers plus the bonus ball to win £1 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 05, 09, 31, 34, 46, 48 and the bonus number was 49.

Set of balls six and draw machine Arthur were used.

No players matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were: 03, 16, 29, 33, 38 and the Thunderball number was 06.

No ticket-holders scooped the £500,000 top prize.

