27 January 2024

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5.4m after no winners

By The Newsroom
27 January 2024

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.4 million, after no players scooped the top prize in Saturday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 18, 20, 22, 34, 47, and 58 while the bonus number was 16.

No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks to take home the £350,000 top prize, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Three ticket holders won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 14, 18, 27, and 35 and the Thunderball was 10.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Seven players matched all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000.

