Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5m after no player scoops top prize
Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5 million after no players scooped the top prize in Saturday’s draw.
The winning Lotto numbers were 05, 26, 29, 43, 52, 54 and the bonus number was 32.
No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.
However, 44 people won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.
Set of balls 3 and draw machine Guinevere were used.
Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, to take home the £350,000 top prize.
Three ticket holders won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 18, 21, 25, 38 and the Thunderball was 14.
No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.
Four players did match all five regular numbers, winning them £5,000 each.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox