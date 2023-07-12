Wednesday's weather for Birmingham
The morning kicks off with scattered showers and a cool temperature of 11°C. As we move forward into the afternoon, the temperature will reach a high of 18°C. Expect the rain to continue throughout the day, with the possibility of the afternoon bringing some intermittent sunny spells.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today's, with a cool temperature of 11°C in the morning. Cloudy with sunny spells is expected as well. However, moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly more than today, peaking at 20°C. Overall, tomorrow will be a warmer day, with some sunny spells dotted throughout the day and an average temperature of 16°C.
For the next few days, it's going to be a mixed bag. There's a high likelihood of scattered showers, with temperatures fluctuating between a cool 12°C and a slightly warmer 16°C. Keep your umbrellas close at hand and remember to layer up to stay warm during the cooler moments!
