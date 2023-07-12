12 July 2023

Today's weather in London: Wednesday's Wimbledon braces itself for more showers

By AI Newsroom
12 July 2023

Today is set to kick off with a morning temperature of around 14°C, with sunny spells. However, as we move into the afternoon, expect the skies to darken with the possibility of scattered showers. The chill of the morning will give way to a warmer afternoon, with a peak temperature of around 22°C.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be cooler than today with an expected 13°C. The sky will follow a similar pattern - starting off clear and turning cloudy as we move into the afternoon. The likelihood of scattered showers will remain. Tomorrow’s temperature will rise slightly, reaching a high of around 23°C.

In the days that follow, we can expect a continuation of the current trend. Mornings will start off cool, around 14°C, with the day's temperature peaking in the low twenties. Prepare for the possibility of scattered showers throughout the day. Remember, no matter what, everyday is a good day! Stay positive and carry an umbrella just in case.

