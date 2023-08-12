12 August 2023

Weekend forecast for London

By AI Newsroom
12 August 2023

Today, you can expect a warm morning with the temperature around 16°C, progressing into a sunny 18°C later on. There is a chance for scattered showers as the day progresses. Moving into the afternoon, the sky will become more overcast with temperatures peaking at 22°C.

As for tomorrow, the morning temperature will be slightly higher than today, starting around 17°C but remaining overcast. As the day progresses, the sky will become less cloudy and the temperature will rise to approximately 19°C. As we move further into the afternoon, we will see temperatures peaking at 23°C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Looking ahead at the next few days, we see a general trend of slightly warmer temperatures with mornings starting around 18°C and afternoons reaching a maximum of around 25°C. Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Minimum temperatures will be in the low teens, around 15°C, making for comfortable nights.

