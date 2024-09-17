Welsh First Minister promises to tackle NHS waiting lists

The new First Minister of Wales has pledged to cut NHS waiting lists and create green jobs, as she revealed her priorities for the next two years.

Eluned Morgan, who took over as the leader of Welsh Labour last month, set out the four areas her Government will focus on ahead of the 2026 Senedd elections.

Addressing the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday, she said the priorities had been drawn up after a summer “listening exercise” which has taken her around the country, with promises to boost educational standards in schools and better connect communities.

We will transform our railways and deliver a better bus network

However, opposition groups criticised the statement, saying it included nothing that had not been promised before.

Baroness Morgan said: “We will cut NHS waiting times, including for mental health, we’ll improve access to social care, and we’ll improve services for women’s health.

“Secondly, alongside the UK Government, we will focus on green jobs and growth.

“We’ll create jobs that not only tackle the climate crisis but help make families better off and restore nature. And we’ll accelerate planning decisions to grow our Welsh economy.

“We will boost standards in our schools and colleges and provide more homes for social rent, ensuring that every family has the chance to succeed.

“And we will be connecting communities. We will transform our railways and deliver a better bus network.”

But no timeframes for delivering the promises were given, with the First Minister saying a “comprehensive list” of what can be delivered will be developed “over the next few weeks”.

She said the Welsh Government must be honest and realistic, accepting that “tough decisions lie ahead” and that she was appointing a “minister for delivery” to help drive change.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, criticised Baroness Morgan’s statement, branding it “the lightest First Minister’s statement I’ve seen at an opening of a Senedd term”.

He said: “What does the First Minister believe, in her role as First Minister, she can do to push those waiting times down that she couldn’t do when she was health minister?

“Because we’ve heard it all before, First Minister.

“Time and time again Labour ministers have come to this chamber to say that waiting lists are the priority.

“Well, the proof is in the pudding. The waiting lists are going up here in Wales.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, said the statement “doesn’t give one much confidence” that the Welsh Government was being ambitious.

He also criticised her for not appointing a permanent government until last week, calling it “time wasted”.

He said: “The result of the exercise, as we’ve been told today — surprise, surprise — was that health and education and the economy were the top priorities.

“Goodness me, if a party that’s been leading Welsh Government for 25 years hadn’t realised that those were the priorities, then we’re in deeper trouble with Labour than I thought.”