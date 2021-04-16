Wessexes view public tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

By UK Newsroom
16:16pm, Fri 16 Apr 2021
The Earl and Countess of Wessex appeared touched by tributes left in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh when they viewed cards and flowers at Windsor Castle.

While looking over handwritten letters from children, Sophie could be heard saying “how sweet” before speaking to her husband Edward about the amount of bouquets that have been left.

Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Wire)

The couple, who were joined by their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, spent time looking at hundreds of flowers and wreaths outside St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the duke’s funeral service will be held on Saturday.

Among them were floral tributes from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Royal Navy – which the duke was associated with for much of his life.

A wreath sent by Prime Minister Boris Johnson among the flowers outside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA Wire)

The Wessexes, along with other members of the royal family, have been supporting the Queen after the death of her “beloved” husband Philip last Friday.

