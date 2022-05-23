23 May 2022

West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma charged with three offences over alleged cat-kicking incident

By UK Newsroom
23 May 2022

Kurt Zouma has been charged with three offences under the Animal Welfare Act after video emerged in February of him allegedly kicking and slapping his cat.

The West Ham defender will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday alongside his brother Yoan for a first hearing.

Yoan Zouma is alleged to have filmed the incident and is charged with two counts of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring Kurt Zouma to commit an offence.

Yoan Zouma, Kurt’s brother, is charged with two offences (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Kurt Zouma is charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal on February 6 this year by kicking it in the abdomen and slapping it in the head.

The 27-year-old France international is also charged with not taking reasonable steps to protect the animal from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

Two cats belonging to Zouma are still under the care of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

West Ham fined their player in relation to the incident and made donations to nine animal welfare charities in the UK and overseas.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial for killing civilian

world news

Two fans charged following Etihad pitch invasion after Manchester City win Premier League

news

Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan

world news