14 April 2023

West Ham supporter dies after being hit by train in Belgium after match

By The Newsroom
14 April 2023

A West Ham football supporter has died after being hit by a train in Belgium, a local prosecutor’s office has said.

A 57-year-old British man climbed up an “elevation” that led to train tracks in Sint-Pieter’s Station in Gent for “unknown reasons” after a football game between the Belgian side and east London team West Ham on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital that evening where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson from East Flanders’ prosecution office said: “It was an unfortunate accident.”

West Ham drew 1-1 with Gent in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Joe Biden to address parliament as Ireland visit ramps up

news

Death toll rises to five after building collapses in Marseille

world news

Nicola Sturgeon's husband released without charge amid ongoing police probe of SNP finances

news